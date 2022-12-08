Tripura CM Lays Foundation Stone Of ‘Haora River Front Development Project’ Worth Of Rs 86.34 Crores

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 08, 2022: The Tripura Chief Minister – Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday, laid the foundation stone of the Haora River Front Development Project at Dashami Ghat here in Agartala city.

He mentioned that the current administration has taken various initiatives to beautify the Haora river, and make it pollution free as this river is the lifeline of Agartala city dwellers.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Haora River Front Development Project worth of Rs 86.34 crore, has been carried out under the Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL).

This project is initiated under the City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS), and joint programme of French Development Agency (AFD), European Union (EU), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), etc.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Chief Minister noted that the city of Agartala is being decorated in different ways, and expressed gratitude toward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Agartala – a smart city among 100 cities of India.

He said, “Agartala city will become more attractive once the Howrah River Front Development Project is completed. Government is working on priority to provide public welfare and comfort to citizens. The present government is doing whatever is necessary to make this feeling work for everyone, this government is my government.”

Welcoming the dignitaries at the programme, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s commissioner and ASCL’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav said that this project will cover a length of 2 KMs from Dashami Ghat to Steel Bridge.

“For many years, the Haora river has been neglected. Around 10 lakh litres of sewages consisting of drain water and toilet wastes are passing to this river every day. ASCL designed this project which was sanctioned in 2019. The ground implementation work has already begun. ASCL held more than 150 meetings with the dwellers, and 37 families residing in the banks of Haora River have been rehabilitated and compensated an amount for a year. The French consulate also visited to take a stock of the developmental works”, he added.

During the event, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumdar, MLA Surajit Datta, Urban Development department’s secretary Abhishek Singh, Urban Development department’s Director Tamal Majumder and Corporators, Chief General Manager of Macintosh Burn Limited S Ghoshal were also present on the occasion.

It is worth noting that there are three components under this project and they are – Rs. 84.39 crore for improvement of Haora River Bank, bed protection, construction of Pedestrian Bridges, Roads and Architectural Works; Rs 1.53 crore for construction of In-Situ Nalla Water Treatment Plants; and Rs 42 lakh for development of Horticulture Project through organic farming.