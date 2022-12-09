BSF-BGB Pledged To Work Together For Maintaining Peace & Tranquility Along Indo-Bangla Border 

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) pledged to work together for ensuring peace and serenity along the Indo-Bangla border.

Addressing a joint press conference following the three-days regional conference, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF Tripura Frontier – Sumit Sharan noted that “various issues of bilateral interest to pave way for enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border guarding forces of the two countries were discussed at length.”

The three-days-long regional conference between BSF and BGB culminated with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD).

Sharan, who led the India side, claimed that special emphasis were given to critical issues, especially – insurgent activities, varied forms of trans-border crimes, pending developmental projects and the smuggling of drugs.

“During the deliberations at the conference, leaders of both delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both border guarding forces. We vowed to further strengthen the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation to ensure peace along the international border,” he said.

The head of BGB delegation, Additional DGP and Regional Commander of South East Region (BGB) – Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, highlighted the sincere commitment of BGB to maintain peace along the international border.

“We have exchanged various opinions, ideas and concepts pertaining to the international border in an energetic and lively atmosphere. The three-day meeting covered a number of crucial border concerns, including the smuggling of arms & drugs, and trans-border crimes. We have reaffirmed that we will take a robust stance against extremist behaviour and ensure that there will be no deaths at the international border,” Chowdhury added.

Tripura shares an 856-kms-long border with Bangladesh.

Chowdhury stated, “For effective border management, we have been able to identify the locations which requires adequate focus. We also agreed on expedite completion of pending development projects for mutual benefits.”

The BGB ADG said the border guarding forces will continue to organize bilateral events for confidence building.