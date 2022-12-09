CBI Files Charge sheet In APPSC Question Paper ‘Leak’ Fiasco 

NET Web Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheet against 10 accused persons at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia, over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper ‘leak’ fiasco.

The paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the examination, lodged a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29, alleging that the question papers for the APPSC examination held on August 26 and 27 were leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination.

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) had arrested 10 persons including APPSC’s deputy secretary cum controller of examination Taket Jerang. It has so far held 32 people in various cases.

“The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC’s investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,” SIC SP Anant Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved candidates of various exams.

The agency had registered a case on October 26, after due request from the Arunachal Government. It has booked Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at coaching centre – Jeju Institute in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the service commission mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a reference from the state government.

Besides, the Arunachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on September 10 against Yadav and others in the alleged leakage of the examination paper for assistant engineer (civil) recruitment. This was re-registered by the CBI in accordance with the laid down procedure.

It was alleged by an aspirant that Yadav was in possession of questions for the examination, disclosing leakage of the paper in connivance with the officials of APPSC.

The state cabinet has also decided to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by APPSC and APSSB. The CM assured that his “government will never compromise with the career of the youth.”

On the other hand, the APPSC chairman – Nipo Nabam, was on October 14 resigned on moral grounds, amid the ongoing investigation into the paper leak case. The chairman has submitted his resignation letter to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd).

“In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) of 27 & 28 August 2022, I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on the moral ground.” – stated Nabam.

“Hence, my resignation from the post of the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) may be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect,” – he added.