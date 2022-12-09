Mizoram: Rural Development Minister – Lalruatkima Unveils 7th Edition Of SARAS Fair 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Rural Development Minister of Mizoram – Lalruatkima, inaugurated the 7th Regional SARAS FAIR (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) on Friday.

Organized by the Mizoram State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM), the fair included stalls of 77 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Food Entrepreneurs, who showcased their products.

Hailing the aspirations and talents of local artisans, Lalruatkima noted that alike the centre, the state administration also lays special emphasis to the development and growth of the SHGs pertaining across the northeastern state.

He remarked that the SHGs helped numerous women from the economically-weaker background to sustain a better livelihood through a regular source of income.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MSRLM – Lalchhandami reported that the mission cover 11 districts and 26 Rural Development Blocks of the state.