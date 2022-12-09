Mizoram: Two-Day-Long ‘Orientation Training Programme (OTP)’ Organized At Serkhan Village 

NET Web Desk

A two-day-long ‘Orientation Training Programme (OTP)’ was organized by the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC) in Aizawl on December 8-9 at Serkhan Village in Thingdawl block of Kolasib District.

The programme aimed to detailed introduction was given on ‘importance of IPM’ in Plant Protection.

The cultivators were briefed about seed treatment with fungicide to manage seed-borne diseases, and deliberated about Biopesticides and Botanicals in management of pests and diseases.

They were explained about installation of bird perches, trap crops, utilization of light traps, pheromone traps, yellow sticky traps & method of installation. He was elaborated regarding precautions to be followed before use of pesticides.

In addition, harmful effects of chemical pesticides on Humans & food web were discussed.

Later, the field visit was organized to identify pest and diseases, different natural enemies in the crop eco system.

A total of 56 farmers including both male and female attended the 2-days OTP programme.