SC Directs Nagaland Government, MHA & UPSC To Finalize Procedures For Appointment Of DGP 

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the Nagaland Government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to finalize the process of appointment of the state Director General of Police (DGP) by December 19.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice – D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha declined to grant 60 days time as sought by the UPSC to wrap up the procedures related for appointing the senior police official.

The bench warned that failure to comply with its directions could result to its utilization of “coercive arms of law”.

To prevent favouritism and nepotism in such high-level appointments, the top court issued a number of directives on police reforms in the nation in July 2018. It also prohibited all States and UTs from naming any police officer as acting DGPs.

As per the process, the UPSC, in consultation with the state government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers. Out of them, the state can appoint any one as the DGP.

The 1991 batch IPS officer – T J Longkumer is still serving as the Nagaland DGP. Longkumer was appointed as the DGP on June 27, 2018. He was given a one-year extension last year till August 31, 2022. This year, he was again given an extension of six months until February 2023.

The SC has been hearing a petition, seeking enforcement of the apex court’s earlier directions regarding the DGP’s appointment.