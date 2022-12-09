Sikkim CM Calls On Manipur CM; Agrees To Strengthen Economies & Boost Tourism 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) called on his Manipur counterpart – N. Biren Singh at the latter’s residence in Imphal this morning.

He was accompanied by the Sikkim Commerce and Industries Minister – BS Panth, Darjeeling MP – Raju Bista, and SD Shakal, the secretary to the Sikkim CM.

Both the CMs discussed measures to improve trade ties between the two northeastern states, improve the economies and develop the living standards of its citizens.

Following the meeting, the CM – N. Biren Singh said, “As the northeastern states gets closer with enhanced connectivity, we will continue to work together to fulfill the vision of PM Narendra Modi into making the region the growth engine of the Nation.”

Meanwhile, both the CMs also deliberated on a slew of issues, including trade & commerce, and tourism, among others.

The Sikkim CM was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Imphal International Airport to attend the historic Shandmashik Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya at Santolabari.

Taking to social media platforms, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) wrote, “Honoured to join the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur Shri N. Biren Singh Ji, Cabinet Ministers, Hon’ble MP Darjeeling Shri Raju Bista Ji for the Shandmashik Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya at Santolabari, Manipur. I offered prayers for everlasting peace and tranquility in Sikkim and the welfare of the people of Sikkim.”