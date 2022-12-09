Sikkim: CS Holds Meeting With Concerned Officials To Discuss G-20 Events 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sikkim – V.B. Pathak chaired a meeting today to discuss the G-20 event, scheduled to be held on March, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Heads of Departments (HoDs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of Gangtok, Pakyong districts and other officers.

Pathak briefed the house on the details of the event, assigned the relevant responsibilities to the concerned parties, and urged the departments to ensure timely completion of all the preparatory tasks.

Earlier, the CS chaired a preparatory meeting for the celebration of Republic Day 2023.

He directed the officials to put their best effort, in order to make the national level event – a grand success.