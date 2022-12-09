Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim: CS Holds Meeting With Concerned Officials To Discuss G-20 Events 

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sikkim – V.B. Pathak chaired a meeting today to discuss the G-20 event, scheduled to be held on March, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Heads of Departments (HoDs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of Gangtok, Pakyong districts and other officers.

Pathak briefed the house on the details of the event, assigned the relevant responsibilities to the concerned parties, and urged the departments to ensure timely completion of all the preparatory tasks.

Earlier, the CS chaired a preparatory meeting for the celebration of Republic Day 2023.

He directed the officials to put their best effort, in order to make the national level event – a grand success.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News