Sikkim: Intensive Inspection Of Fair Price Shops (FPS) Carried Out In Gyalshing 

NET Web Desk

In line with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the glorious 75 years of India’s Independence, a team comprising representatives from the Department of Food & Civil Supplies carried out an intensive inspection of FPS under Gyalshing district.

The team was led by Mr. Arjun Rai DCSO-cum-Joint Director (F&CSD).

During the inspection, various aspects related to the public distribution system, such as – FPS board and rate board display, trash can, CCTV, chair & desk, functional toilet, drinking water, installation of Fire Fighting equipment, Digital weighing machine, distribution of food grains (rice) through online E-PoS device, Display of IEC materials, cleanliness, storage facility were checked and ascertained.

Besides, the interaction with the beneficiaries was conducted, wherein they expressed their satisfaction with the delivery service.

The owner of the FPS was directed to strictly adhere to the directives of the department to bring more efficiency and transparency to the Public Distribution System.

Meanwhile, the FPS owners placed numerous grievances before the inspection team, such as – technical issues related to the E-PoS machine, network & irregular power supply during its operation.