Ultimate Enlightenment Comes Through Spirituality: Tripura CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 09, 2022: Inaugurating the two-day long “Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sanmelan” for the first time here in Agartala city, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that the ultimate enlightenment of life comes through spirituality.

“It is a type of yoga practice, through this people can know themselves and one can realize the main purpose of human life”, said Chief Minister Dr Saha while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the “Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sanmelan” at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here on Friday.

The event has been organized by the Tripura Government Department of Tourism, Amarvani Event Foundation and Indus Moon Private Limited. On the occasion Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha conferred the ‘Jiwan Gaurav’ award on Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj of Shantikali Ashram at Amarpur in Gomati district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that people can experience the religion of true humanity only when they are fulfilled physically, mentally and spiritually. This fulfilment is developed through spirituality. The ‘Sanatan Dharma’ (traditional religion) in India is very old. India has always been a land of peace and harmony. People of Tripura are also very religious.

He said, “Once there was an influence of atheistic thought in the state. Now that environment has improved. People now believe in theism. At present the country and state governments are also working in that direction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about Ashtalakshmi in North Eastern states.”

The Chief Minister said “India is the land of sages. ‘Muni Rishis’ have a great role in world peace and guiding the country to the right path. Spiritual practices lead us to the right path.” He also said that there are many wise saints in this conference. “This conference will strengthen our relationship with each other. We will get to know each other more”, said the Chief Minister and wished the conference a complete success.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the heartbeat of India lies in its spirituality. “We need to realize this truth and develop it through spiritual practice. The historical culture prevails in the North Eastern states. It is here that a religious culture of union with man and nature can be observed the most.”

Judging from this aspect, this “Ashtalakshmi Sant Vichar Sanmelan” will play an important role in the religious field of Tripura. He said, to know India one has to experience its spirituality. India is known for its compassion and spirituality. For this there is a need to practice religion in every chapter of life. As a result of organizing this conference for the first time in North Eastern Tripura, there will be an opportunity to promote the religion and culture of the North Eastern region. The state was chosen for the conference because of its religious history and tradition in the North East.

Madan Maharaj Gosavai, executive president of the conference, Bhakti Kamal Vaishnav, Tripura University Vice Chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain and others also spoke on the occasion.