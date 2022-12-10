Arunachal Pradesh: Centre Approves Modification In Naming Ranganadi HEP To Panyor Lower HEP; Effort To Honour Local Sentiments 

NET Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Power has given its nod for the modification in naming the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Project (405 MW) to Panyor Lower Hydro Electric Project (HEP), an effort to show respect toward the sentiments of local populace.

The Ranganadi Dam is a concrete-gravity diversion dam on the Ranganadi River (also known as Panyor River) in Arunachal Pradesh, which serves a run-of-the-river scheme.

It aims to harness the hydro power of Ranganadi River with the Power House located at Hoz in Papum Pare District in Arunachal Pradesh. The installed capacity of the plant is 405 MW with a catchment area of 1894 Sq. Km and design head of 304 m.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu extended gratitude toward the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy – R.K. Singh for the initiative. “I am glad to share that Union Ministry of Power has approved the change in the name of Ranganadi HEP (405 MW) to Panyor Lower HEP, showing respect to the sentiments of local people. Gratitude to Hon Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji.” he wrote.