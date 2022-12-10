Assam: Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Observes ‘Swahid Diwas’ In Goa; Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Historic Assam Movement 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday, paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement during a solemn programme held at Francisco Luis Gomes Garden in Panjim, Goa.

It marked Swahid Diwas, the martyrdom day of Khargeswar Talukdar in 1979, the first martyr of the Assam Movement.

Sonowal is on a three day visit to the coastal state. The programme was organized by the Assam Society of Goa, and was attended by members of the Assamese community and a host of dignitaries and local populace.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reminisced the valour of the martyrs of the six year long Assam Movement from 1979-1985.

“Today, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, I salute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Assam. The people of Assam took part in the six year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 martyrs gave their ultimate sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India. These great martyrs have written an unforgettable history of unparalleled patriotism and courage. The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation and its impact was far-reaching. The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever,” the Minister stated.

“We have to continue to work with honesty, dedication and determination to keep alive the noble ideals of the brave martyrs. We have to fulfill our national responsibility to keep our language, culture, heritage and tradition alive. If the history of student movements of the world is analysed, the Assam movement was a watershed moment. I urge the people of Assam as well as the people from different parts of the country to take the lead in building a strong India inspired by the nationalistic spirit of this movement and render dedicated service to our motherland,” Sonowal added.