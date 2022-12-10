Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition Team – ‘The Sea Riders’ Calls On Arunachal Governor 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Navy Motorcycle Expedition team – ‘The Sea Riders’ led by Captain (Indian Navy) Rohit Gupte called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on December 10, 2022.

He commended the naval officers and seamen for the motorcycle expedition which aims to create awareness about the Indian freedom struggle and Indian Navy amongst the people.

The Governor noted that “citizens should know the sacrifice of our martyrs in the freedom movement and the courage and valour of the Indian Naval force.”

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who initiated the ‘Pay Back to Society’ programme in the State, advised the naval riders to reach out to the masses and generate the message that “each one of them counts towards the development, name and fame of the country”.

He urged them to further strengthen patriotism and nationalism amongst the people, during the expedition, to achieve ‘Shreshtha Bharat’.

The Governor suggested the Sea Riders to spread the message of ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and ‘Start Up’ amongst the people, especially among the youth.

He said that “the youth of the nation must become job providers and entrepreneurs. They must drop the idea of becoming job seekers for good.”

Besides, the Governor was elated to meet Arunachali Naval Officer Lt. Commander Chaphoa Wangno from Changlang District amongst the Sea Riders of the Expedition, and advised Lt. Cdr Wangno to motivate more and more Arunachali youth to join Indian Navy.

Advised the naval riders to reach out to the people and spread the message that each and every citizen of the country counts towards development, name and fame of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/3md9cKRo4I — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) December 10, 2022

Elated to meet Arunachali Naval Officer Lt. Commander Chaphoa Wangno from Changlang District amongst the Sea Riders of the Expedition and advised him to motivate more Arunachali boys and girls to join Indian Navy. pic.twitter.com/2zuIdJzaeg — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) December 10, 2022

Earlier, Gupte informed that the Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, in partnership with Royal Enfield, embarked on an epic motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven states of North East India from November 25 to December 15, 2022.

The expedition was flagged off by the Chief of the Naval Staff – Adm R Hari Kumar, to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of northeastern India.

It consisted of 13 Officers and 4 Sailors will be covering Kaziranga, Itanagar, Ziro, Tezpur, Shillong. The expedition will culminate at Guwahati on December 15, 2022.