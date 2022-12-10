Manipur CM Holds Meeting With DCs & SDOs; Discusses On Eliminating Bogus Enrolments, Enhancing Aadhaar Linkages 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh convened a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) at the Bungalow Lawn of the CM’s Secretariat on Saturday.

It deliberated on identifying and eliminating numerous & bogus enrollments, boosting Aadhaar linkages, etc. as well as the viable means to determine the state’s actual population estimates.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “Chaired a meeting with the DCs, and SDOs at my secretariat. Discussed the increasing number of duplicate name entries on electoral rolls as well as reviewed the census reports of all districts.”