Nagaland: PHED Minister Inaugurates NLCPR Project At Aboi 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) – Jacob Zhimomi recently inaugurated the Non-Lapsable Central Pool Resources (NLCPR) Project at Aboi in Mon District.

Funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for Aboi HQ and Longching HQ in Mon, this project intends to ensure speedy development of infrastructure in the northeastern region by enhancing the flow of budgetary financing for new infrastructure projects/schemes along the region.

Reminding that water is essential for daily life, Zhimomi noted that the citizens of Aboi and Longching would save valuable time through the project, as they don’t have to fetch water from the hills.

He emphasized the need of sustaining unity among Nagas and urged the gathering to follow the same for the sake of the state’s overall development.

The guest of honour & MLA – Eshak Konyak, lauded the PHE Department and the state administration for unveiling the project in Aboi.

The technical report was presented by Chief Engineer & Head of Department (HoD) of PHED – Repangyanba Longkumer.

He informed that the estimated cost for the project was Rs 965.98 lakhs. It was sanctioned on December 14, 2017 while the work commenced on January 29, 2017 and the commissioning date was December 8, 2022.