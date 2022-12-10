Tripura: Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Polls; BJP Constitutes Election Management Committees

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 10, 2022: Following the directives of Bharatiya Janata Party national committee, the election campaign and election management committees have been formed for the upcoming assembly election of 2023 in Tripura.

A press communique informed that the Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Law minister Ratan Lal Nath will serve as the chairman and convenor, respectively of the party’s state election campaign committee. While Tribal Welfare minister Ram Pada Jamatia, party’s state general secretaries Tinku Roy, Papia Datta, Kishore Barman and Amit Rakshit, and MLA Sudhangshu Das are the co-convenors.

On the other hand, the election management committee will have Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, ex-CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, MP Rebati Tripura, Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das, Jail and Emergency Service minister Ram Prasad Paul, Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Assembly’s Chief Whip Kalyani Roy.

Apart from these two committees, there are 28 sub-committees for the assembly election of Tripura in 2023. The sub-committees include- Manifesto Committee, Publicity Department, Literature Printing, Material Distribution, State Election Commission Relations & Administration, Election Office Management, Central Leaders Tour Programme, Protocol Liaison, Central Leaders Political Programme Arrangements (Meeting & Rally, etc.), State Leaders Political Programme, Transportation & Vehicle Management, Legal Department, Call Centre, Booth Management, Department of Finance, Media Team, Social Media Team, Coordination with Janajati & Social Organizations, Street Corner Meeting & Arrangement, Aviation Committee, Party Joining Programme, New Voters Enrollment, Ad Campaigning, Ad Digital, Video Van, Outside State Leaders’ resident & accommodation, Bishesh Sampark, and Creative.

Taking this to social media handles, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday wrote “I fully believe that the active participation of all in this committee will play a valuable role in re-establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state in the forthcoming assembly election.”