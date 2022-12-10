Tripura To Get Cricket Stadium In 18 Sub-Divisions: Union Minister of State (MoS) – Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 10, 2022: The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday inaugurated a cricket stadium by unveiling the plaque of the foundation stone at North Tripura district’s headquarters Dharmanagar, which is about 170 KMs away from Agartala city.

During the inaugural ceremony, the union MoS was accompanied by the Tripura Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker – Biswa Bandhu Sen, Chairperson of Dharmanagar Municipal Council – Pradyot Dey Sarkar, President of Tripura Cricket Association – Tapan Lodh, Vice-President – Timir Chandra, Secretary – Tapas Ghosh, and President of Dharmanagar Cricket Association & Secretary – Dilip Dhar and Sekhar Singh, respectively.

The cricket coach and international player – Wriddhiman Saha also attended the inaugural ceremony.

It is worthy to note that the cricket stadium was constructed by spending Rs 2.5 crore.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the union MoS cited the day as a historic moment for the undivided northern district of Tripura.

She identified Deputy Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen as the witness of every development in North Tripura district, and mentioned that international player Wriddhiman Saha is an ideal cricketer for the next generation of players.

Mentioning about the necessity of development of sports, the MoS said “Infrastructure of a good field is very necessary and this cricket stadium in Dharmanagar is being compared with Dharamshala Cricket Stadium in Himachal Pradesh. There are plans to set up one such cricket stadium in 18 sub-divisions of the state, which will be completed within the next three years.”

Responding to Biswa Bandhu Sen’s request to construct an indoor stadium at Chandrapur in Dharmanagar, the union MoS noted that a modern football field will be constructed at the BBI ground in Dharmanagar with a sheet of artificial grass and an indoor stadium will be established in Dharmanagar.

The coach of state cricket team – Wriddhiman Saha assured to extend all possible assistance to the talented junior cricketers of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker and local MLA Sen said another feather has been added to the slew of developmental projects in Dharmanagar and extended gratitude toward the state and Sports Department.

In the inaugural programme, the two teams will play a 10-over exhibition match at the new stadium. One team is Blue and the other is Green. The Blue team won the toss and sent the Green team to bat first.