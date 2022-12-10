Trucks Carrying Illegal Arecanuts From Myanmar; Burnt At Zawlnuam Village In Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In the early hours of December 10, six medium trucks suspected to be carrying illegal arecanuts from Myanmar, poppy seeds and other commodities were stopped at the checkposts.

According to sources, at around 3 AM on December 10, 2022, six vehicles were plying from Aizawl to Zawlnuam in Mamit district through SML long chasis -1, Bolero pickup -3, Tata Ace Mini Truck- 1, Tata Yodha truck-1, were reportedly stopped by residents of the area, their items were unloaded and torched along with the vehicles.

All the six vehicles were bearing Mizoram registration numbers: MZ- 01/04/05/08; with 01 being from Aizawl district, 04 from Champhai district, 05 from Kolasib district and 08 from Mamit district.

Reports stated that the drivers of the vehicles managed to escape. Further investigation is undertaken by the Zawlnuam Police.

Meanwhile, the Bilkhawthlir Arecanuts Growers Cooperative Society has also called for a special assembly on Saturday; where they decided that they will also take all measures possible to block and stop the influx of illegal areacanuts coming in from Myanmar.

The Cooperative Society also decided that from December 14, the region will be maintained under strict vigil, and block all trucks carrying illegal arecanuts from Myanmar.