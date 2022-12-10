Union Home Minister – Amit Shah & BJP President – JP Nadda To Discuss Poll-Preparedness In Tripura

NET Web Desk

The BJP central leadership has convened a meeting of its senior leaders in poll-bound Tripura in Delhi on December 11.

According to reports, the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president – J P Nadda will hold the strategic meeting in which the party’s poll preparedness in Tripura will be discussed with the state Chief Minister – Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Deb Barman and former chief minister – Biplab Kumar Deb.

The party’s election in-charge of Tripura – Mahendra Singh & president of the saffron party in Tripura – Rajiv Bhattacharjee will also participate in the meeting to be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

“The central leadership has convened an important meeting regarding the party’s preparedness and strategy for the coming Assembly elections in Delhi on December 11. The top agenda will surely be the election in Tripura,” asserted Bhattacharjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the Northeastern state on December 18 would also be discussed. Assembly poll in Tripura is due by March 2023.

The BJP national president had earlier convened a meeting with Bhattacharjee and discussed the party’s poll preparedness for the assembly election and organizational matters.

As per a senior official, Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) during his visit to the state on December 18. He is likely to address a rally at Vivekananda ground in Agartala.