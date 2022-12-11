Tripura: New TMC President Pijush Kanti Biswas Slams Congress, CPIM & BJP; Likely To Hold Talks With TIPRA Motha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 11, 2022: Newly nominated Tripura Pradesh President of Trinamool Congress, Pijush Kanti Biswas on Sunday squarely lambasted a section of leaders of the Congress and CPIM for looking after their own personal interest ruining the future of the state and its people in last several decades.

However, Biswas did not rule out the possibilities of holding talks with the TIPRA Motha, ruling indigenous regional political party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a press conference after assuming the charge of Pradesh TMC president in presence of state in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev on Sunday afternoon, Biswas alleged that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is not at all bothered about Tripura, rather the Congress party is kind-hearted towards CPIM.

Claiming CPIM runs with an autocratic spirit, he said “During CPIM-led Left Front’s regime in 35 years, hundreds of Congress supporters were attacked and murdered and their houses were ablaze as well. Still the Congress party leaders are having a friendly relation with them because of personal interest.”

Citing the tragedy of Congress party without taking anyone’s name, Biswas said “After the downfall of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government at centre, many Congress leaders in Tripura switched to Janata Dal, CPIM, etc. and also joined hands with the then Chief Minister of Tripura, Sukhamoy Sengupta. However, Congress helped CPIM to enjoy power in 1978. After almost 10 years, Congress formed a government in Tripura. Before completion of five-year tenure, the then Chief Minister Sudhir Majumder had to resign due to internal party groupism. Thereafter, CPIM re-established their power and continued for 25 years. During this two and half decades’ span, hundreds of Congress supporters were killed. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then BJP president Amit Shah made commitments and people of Tripura were provoked. People lost hope from Congress and supported BJP while a section of CPIM voters also supported the saffron party. After the election, 1.78 percentage of voters favoured Congress while in Lok Sabha election in 2019, vote percentage escalated to 26 percent.”

“I have been involved with the Congress party since my student’s life and later became the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee. But, the central committee of the party never cooperated in forming district committees, cells and departments. After 18 months of holding the party’s top post in the state, tendered resignation to the then Party president Sonia Gandhi. Before me, the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman was also nominated as the president of Pradesh Congress Committee, but he faced the same consequences of not being allowed to form any committees. Later he also resigned”, he added.

Sharing his thoughts for Trinamool Congress, newly nominated state president Biswas said “TMC is a platform for the welfare of common people and it is the lone party for an alternative in Tripura. In West Bengal, this party led by its supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been in power for 15 years as commitments made were fulfilled.”

“In Tripura, the time is less ahead of polls, but I am confident that TMC will get public support as they have no faith in Congress, CPIM and BJP anymore. This 2.5 months span is enough if the party leaders and workers give their best. Administration and ‘Bikers Gangs’ cannot stop us in reaching to the people”, Biswas told reporters.

Expressing gratitude to the TMC supremo and West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee, he said that she had assured of extending all support to the party in Tripura. He also expressed his gratitude to MP Abhishek Banerjee, Rajib Banerjee and Sushmita Dev.

In the press meet, newly joined leaders- Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh were also present.