Brown Sugar Worth Of Rs 2 Crore Seized In Tripura; 2 Held 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2022: Tripura Police seized a huge haul of narcotic substances on the late night of Sunday last from Kulubari village under Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district, which shares an international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

The security forces have arrested two persons – Rubel Hossain (28) and Nurul Amin (38).

Speaking to Northeast Today over the telephone on Monday, the Sonamura sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Samir Roy said that the police had secret information about a racket of narcotic substances at Kulubari village in Sonamura.

“Acting on tip-off, an anti-narcotic operation was conducted by the Sonamura SDPO Samir Roy and Sonamura Sonamura police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manik Debnath in Kulubari area at around 9 pm on Sunday last at the residence of Idris Mia (45)”, he added.

“During the search operation, police seized 20 small containers of brown sugar and its market value is about Rs 2 crore,” Roy said.

On suspicion of being involved in the smuggling of contraband items, the Sonamura police arrested two youths and brought them to the police station.

Besides, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, against Idris Mia after the recovery of these narcotic substances from his residence.

“On Monday, the duo arrestees were produced before the District and Sessions’ Judge Court of Sepahijala district in Sonamura and police sought 7 days of police remand,” Roy mentioned.

Meanwhile, Tripura police also seized a huge cache of banned contraband items from Kanchanjunga Express at Agartala Railway Station in the wee hours of Monday and arrested one person.

While briefing reporters here, a police official said “Receiving an information from the Superintendent of Police of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tripura police reached Agartala railway station and found a huge consignment of banned cough syrup from Kanchunjunga Express.”

“Making a General Dairy (GD) entry, police rushed to the spot on Monday morning and unloaded the goods after opening the coach with GRP SP’s permission. We have seized 1500 bottles of banned Eskuf cough syrup inside a parcel of clothes. All these seized bottles were brought to the police station”, he added.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested offender – Prasenjit Debnath, who was responsible for receiving these contraband substances.