EC Team To Visit Meghalaya This Week To Assess Preparedness For 2023 Assembly Polls 

NET Web Desk

A team of the election Commission officials will visit Meghalaya this week to evaluate the state of readiness for the forthcoming assembly polls scheduled on 2023.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state has sought deployment of 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for the 2023 assembly polls.

According to the CEO – FR Kharkongor, “An EC expenditure team will visit Meghalaya this week and hold review meetings with state and central government agencies.”

He remarked that the EC team would hold discussions with officials of different agencies, particularly the police, income tax and excise departments.

“We have sought deployment of 119 companies of central armed police forces as there are 782 vulnerable polling stations and 402 have been identified as critical. These figures are dynamic and subject to change depending on the actual circumstances. The state election office is also gearing up to enroll as many eligible electors as possible,” added Kharkongor.

Meanwhile, another senior official of the CEO’s office noted that campaigns for the enrolment of voters have been successfully conducted at Tura, Jowai and several other district headquarters where entry of new electors is “not satisfactory”.

As per PTI report, Meghalaya consists more than 21.11 lakh eligible voters till early last month. Out of these total electorates, 10.68 lakh are women.