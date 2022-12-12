Sikkim: Mangar Community Of Kadamtam Observes ‘Barahimjong’ With Traditional Fervour & Gaiety

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In order to promote and preserve their culture, the Mangar community of Kadamtam observed its prominent festivals – Barahimjong. Kadamtam hamlet falls under Pakyong district of Namcheybong constituency.

Organized by the Kadamtam Barahimjong Committee, the festival is a gazetted holiday in Sikkim.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Barahimizong’ marks the coming together of Mangar Community to pay homage to their forefathers, or what locally referred as ‘kuldevtaas’ (ancestral deities) by performing various religious rituals & rites. In Mangar dialect, ‘Barahi’ means God, ‘Minaat’ or ‘Mi’ means worship, while ‘Zong’ means fort.

According to the General Secretary of International Mangar Association – Bishnu Rana, although the significant event is not officially declared, the process for its tribal demand is under process.

He also shows expressed gratitude over the construction of Mangarjong in West Sikkim and noted “we have completed our paper work and submitted for review to concerned department.”

The Retired Additional Chief Engineer of Sikkim Government & Chief guest of the event – Gobin Thapa Mangar remarked that in accordance with the historical documents, the Mangar Community has a 400-years-old history and has dominated the tiny Himalayan state in various time frames. It can be derived from the books of Santosh Alley (Mangar).

Meanwhile, the celebration marked the traditional food stalls and prayers offered by Samans of the Mangar community, which is an important part of the celebration.

The Retired Bureaucrat – JB Thapa, encouraged the youth to utilize the Mangar dialect as one of the important components of any communities.

He also informed that the concerned dialect is moving towards extinction, and noted that Sikkim currently have more than 30,000 Mangar citizens. However, it can be preserved if the local populace start utilizing it.

On the occasion, a member of the Zilla Panchayat – Suman Rai, Aho Yangtam Gram Panchayat – BS Mangar, Panchayat Senti Ward – Chanra Rai, Headmaster of Kadamtam School – Indralal Dulal, along with teachers and students attended the celebration.