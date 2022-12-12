Sikkim: SMU & SU To Hold National Conference On ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prospects and Challenges’ 

NET Web Desk

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce in Sikkim University (SU) will hold a two-day National Conference on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prospects and Challenges on December 13-14, 2022.

It will cover a wide range of topics related to the opportunities and difficulties in making India self-sufficient, effective, and resilient.

The Conference will emphasize upon aspects relating to the optimal utilization of available resources as envisioned by PM Modi. It focuses on deliberating upon potential perspectives in making India self-reliant through sustainability and self-generation under the Atmanirbhar Mission of the centre.

Further, the Conference will aim at exploring different avenues across varied sectors of the Indian economy in general and northeastern region in particular.

Resource persons and participants from across the country will be presenting their papers on different themes like entrepreneurship, the role of start-ups and MSMEs, skill development, hospitality and tourism management, corporate social responsibility etc.

The Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) of Sikkim University – Prof. Shanti S. Sharma, will attend the inaugural session as its Chief Guest on December 13.

The event will also be attended by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Tripura University – Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Director of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology – Prof. G.L. Sharma, and other dignitaries.