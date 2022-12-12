Tripura: Country-Made Gun Recovered Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2022: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly election in Tripura slated to be held early next year, a country-made gun has been recovered from a deep forest adjacent to Bilaiham Junior Basic School under Mungiakami police station in Khowai district on Monday evening.

The recovery of a country-made gun has created a sensational and tense situation in the entire Teliamura sub-division.

In view of the upcoming assembly election in 2023, police personnel and TSR jawans led by Mungiakami police station officers went out for patrolling to maintain law and order in Bilaiham Basti area on Monday.

During patrolling of police, a country-made gun was suddenly recovered from the deep forest adjacent to Bilaiham JB School. However, no cartridge was found from the spot. Later, the police officers on duty immediately recovered this gun and brought it to Mungiakami police station.

Teliamura sub-division police officer (SDPO) Prasun Kanti Tripura rushed to the spot after receiving information about the recovery of the country gun.

On the other hand, according to the police sources, a case of CrPC 102 will be handed over to Khowai district court on Tuesday morning on this country-gun found in the forest.

However, on the eve of the upcoming 2023 state assembly elections, a tensed situation is prevailing in the entire Teliamura sub-division due to the recovery of a gun once again in Teliamura sub-division.

However, the police have not been able to arrest any other person or cartridge with the country-made gun at the moment.

But where did this gun come from? The police officers led by Mungiakami police station OC Gautam Debbarma have already launched an investigation to uncover the exact mystery of who is really behind this gun.