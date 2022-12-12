Tripura Polls: JP Nadda, Amit Shah Convene Separate Meetings With BJP State Leaders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 12, 2022: High level meetings related to the ensuing elections of the state were held at New Delhi on Sunday evening in presence of all the senior leaders of Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to sources, two separate meetings were held at the residences of BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Both the senior leaders sought to know about the ground situation of the state’s politics and accordingly advised them to make necessary efforts to strengthen the party. The concerned leaders have apprised the party high command regarding the party’s poll preparedness.

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming assembly elections after the massive sweep of Gujarat polls, which might wield a positive impact in the state polls as well.

“The BJP senior leaders have told the state leadership to ensure improved results in the next elections. Currently, the BJP has 34 seats and this time the party is eyeing for two-third majority if not more which indicates the saffron camp has to secure at least 40 seats in the 60 member assembly”, said a senior party leader privy about the meetings.

Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha, former Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state President – Rajib Bhattacharjee, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik also attended the meeting.

The National in-charge for elections – Mahendra Singh and Central Observer (Prabhari) Mahesh Sharma also joined the meetings in Delhi.

Initially, a meeting was held at the official residence of Dr Mahesh Sharma where the leaders exchanged views on the strategies for the polls.

“The differences that grew over the time among the state leaders are also being dealt with and the party high command through this meeting tried to give a message that all the leaders are united. Murmurs of dissidence galore as Dr Manik Saha assumed the office of Chief Minister apparently making a lot of senior leaders unhappy,” mentioned sources.

A senior state BJP functionary said, “In these meetings, conclusive decisions will be taken on a range of issues. The topic of alliance also came up and the party may change its stand on political alliances as well. Things will be clear after the leaders arrive from Delhi.”