YMA Urges Mizoram CM To Initiate Stringent Measures Against Smuggled Arecanuts 

NET Web Desk

The influential Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday urged the Mizoram Government to initiate stringent measures against the smuggling of dried areca nuts from Myanmar.

According to the President of YMA’s Central Committee – R Lalngheta, YMA leaders called on the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga and urged him to take strict action on the matter.

“We have made repeated appeals to the government to curb the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar. The chief minister assured us of stern measures at our meeting today,” stated Lalngheta.

The Mizoram CM has also called a meeting over the matter on Thursday, and YMA representatives are expected to attend the meet.

At least six vehicles, allegedly carrying smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar, set ablaze by a mob on National Highway-108 in Mamit district near the Tripura border on Saturday.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mamit – Lalthangpui Pulamte, the incident happened between Zamuang and Zawlnuam. Besides, a case was registered at the Kanhmun police station area.

“An investigation is underway. Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the incident,” Pulamte added.

Meanwhile, the Bilkhawthlir Arecanuts Growers Cooperative Society decided that from December 14, the region will be maintained under strict vigil and block unauthorized trucks carrying infringing arecanuts from Myanmar.