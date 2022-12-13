All Is Well & Situation Under Control: Lt Gen CB Ponnappa On Scenario Following Tawang Clash

NET Web Desk

Days after the clash between Indian & Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Adjutant General of the Indian Army – Lt Gen C B Ponnappa on Tuesday noted that “all is well and under control”.

The Indian Army on Monday asserted that the face-off on December 9 resulted into “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and added that “We all are safe.”

He was addressing the students of Salwan Public School during the ‘Samman Diwas’, observed to pay tributes toward the Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s a privilege for me to join you all on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff. We shall continue to inspire the generations. Today it is an occasion to honour our soldiers who sacrificed their lives,” he told the students.

During the event, the Chairman of Salwan Education Trust – Major General (retired) Sanjeev Shukla asserted, “As you all know what happened at the border with the Chinese army, so our Army chief was called for a meeting so he could not come here.”

He added that the Indian troops have given a befitting reply to the Chinese army.

Meanwhile, the Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh on Tuesday has informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian Armed Forces bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

Besides, the Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. However, there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he stated.

Singh asserted that “Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations.”

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” he added.