Assam: ‘Art Of Living’ Strives To Illuminate Remote Locations; Delivers Solar Lamps To Dima Hasao & Karbi Anglong 

NET Web Desk

The Art of Living – a non-profit organization has been striving to empower the economically challenged through best practices and environmentally sustainable methods has used solar-powered technology to electrify far-flung locations of Assam.

In line with its commitment, nearly two thousand solar lamps were sent to Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts on Tuesday.

According to the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, these lamps were donated by Art of Living Foundation under its ‘Light A Home’ initiative.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji for helping spread light across remote corners of our State through Art of Living’s ‘Light A Home’ initiative. Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts. @SriSri”

Speaking at the programme held at the state secretariat, the chief minister asserted that the spiritual leader had mentioned about the initiative when he had participated at a ‘chintan shivir’ in Kaziranga in September.

“We want to create awareness among the people that in places where grid connection may not be possible, solar lights are the alternative,” Sarma added.