BJP-Led Administration Neglected Meghalaya & Other Northeastern Regions: TMC Chief – Mamata Banerjee

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister (CM) of West Bengal & Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief – Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has neglected Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Addressing a TMC workers’ convention, the TMC chief noted that the party intends to assist the citizens of Meghalaya to ensure that the region is ruled by ‘sons of the soil’.

“The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northeastern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers,” she said.

Banerjee assured a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be paid to woman in every household of Meghalaya.

“Women in Meghalaya have suffered enough. While the state government neglects them, we aim to empower them,” she said.

It is worth noting that the Assembly polls at Meghalaya are due in 2023.

Earlier in the day, the TMC supremo also distributed Rs 5 lakh each to next-of-kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November.

“Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to their kin,” she said.