India Witnessed “Unprecedented” Cultural Revival & Emerged As Number One – Soft Power: Union Law Minister – Kiren Rijiju

The Union Minister of Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju noted that India has witnessed an “unprecedented” cultural revival during the last eight years and has emerged as the number one soft power.

He noted that citizens focus on infrastructure development, science & defence, but fails to notice the cultural revival witnessed by India, due to the unwavering efforts of PM Modi.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister remarked that “It’s high time people take note of the cultural revival which has been unprecedented in the last eight years after the BJP came to power.”

“The administration intends to culturally link various states & regions. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a good instance to prove the statement,” Rijiju said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

“PM Modi, even in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, makes it a point to wish the nation for a cultural event, so that people can be generated awareness of cultures in different parts of India,” he continued.

Elaborating the cultural linkages between different regions, he wrote on Twitter that “India is its culture, its heritage, built over millennia and today India is finally able to proudly showcase this Soft Power to the world due to the efforts and vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @NarendraModi ji. Let me explain this with examples. PM Modi lives the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ sporting the attire, headdresses, and local style of the places he visits– be it the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, his visits to Himachal Pradesh when he wears the Kumaoni cap.”

“‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ enhances interaction & mutual understanding between people of different states. Most recently seen in the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangam’. As per legend, Rukmini, from Arunachal Pradesh was ‘heroically kidnapped’ by Lord Krishna to prevent her from being forced into an unwanted marriage. They travelled to Madhavpur Ghed & wed. Today, Gujarat & Arunachal celebrate this common ancient heritage together,” he added.

The PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) and Swadesh Darshan are among some of the schemes that have helped bring our culture and our heritage closer to our people.

“Buddhist tourist circuits and cultural experiences with matching infrastructure be it Kushinagar or Bodhgaya has been attracting devotees from across the globe. It has also been a key element of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Act East’ policy from Mongolia to Nepal,” he said.

