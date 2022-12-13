Manipur Fisheries Minister Urges Scientists To Resolve Difficulties Faced By Fish Farmers Of NE

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2022: Manipur’s Fisheries minister Heikham Dingo Singh and Tripura’s Fisheries minister Prem Kumar Reang jointly inaugurated the four-day long International Conference and Fisheries Festival on “Responsible Aquaculture and Sustainable Fisheries Interact (RASHI) 2022” on Tuesday at the premises of College of Fisheries in Lembucherra, which is about 12 KMs away from Agartala city.

On the occasion of the College of Fisheries’ 25th anniversary, this conference has been organized where Fisheries scientists from India, Thailand, Bangladesh and Japan participated in the conference. Moreover, 6 different topics will be discussed respectively Fisheries Resource and Sustainability, Innovation for Nutritional Securities, Genome to Phenome in Aquatics, Healthy Aquatics for Healthy Fish, Aqua Resource – Net to Mouth and Smart Fisher for Advanced Society etc. There will also be satellite meets.

Inaugurating the Fisheries Festival, minister Prem Kumar Reang said that the students who passed out from this higher educational institution are working with good reputation in various organizations across India and abroad.

“This college will play a pioneering role in shaping the future of students’ successful career”, he expressed.

Addressing the programme, Manipur’s Fisheries Minister H Dingo Singh, who was the chief guest in this programme said that the production of fishes in North Eastern region is less than the average production of the whole country. Fishermen here face difficult problems in fish production due to the diversity of terrain and climate.

He urged scientists to come forward to solve this problem, and mentioned that “fish is one of the ingredients to meet the protein needs of the body. Therefore, fish production plays an important role in the country’s economy and lifestyle.”

Singh noted that efforts are being made to increase fish production in the country through the use of advanced scientific methods.

He praised the Fisheries College and said that this college has now become one of the colleges in the country for imparting education.

During the inaugural ceremony, students, professors, researchers, fisheries officers, fishermen from different states of the country were felicitated in 12 different categories. Abstract book, silver jubilee wall calendar with souvenirs, table calendar, practice book, innovation book etc. were unveiled on the occasion.

MLA Krishnadhan Das, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NFDB, Hyderabad – Dr. C Subarna, Vice Chancellor (VC) of National Agricultural University in Imphal – Dr. Anupam Mishra and others were also present in this event.

Professor Ratan Kumar Saha, Dean of the College of Fisheries, Lembucherra delivered a welcome speech on the occasion.