Meghalaya: PM Modi To Attend NEC’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations On December 18

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma noted that PM Modi will visit the northeastern state on December 18, to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Sangma noted that the PM will make a visit to Shillong for just three hours.

“The Prime Minister is visiting Shillong on December 18. He will be attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council,” asserted the Meghalaya CM.

NEC is a nodal agency set up for undertaking economic and social development in the northeastern states.

Besides, a senior official remarked that NEC has played a vital role for new economic endeavour, aiming to eradicate the basic issues that stood in the way of normal development of the region.

