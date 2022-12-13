PLA Troops Unilaterally Changed Status Quo; Indian Armed Forces Committed To Safeguard Territorial Integrity: Rajnath Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh on Tuesday has informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian Armed Forces bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

Besides, the Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. However, there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he stated.

“Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” he added.

As a follow-up of the incident, local Commander along the region held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

The Defence Minister noted that “the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort.”

Meanwhile, the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector rocked Parliament on Tuesday, as several Opposition MPs demanded a statement from PM Modi over the situation at the border.

The opposition leaders staged a walkout in Lok Sabha soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang faceoff incident.

In Rajya Sabha, the Congress staged a walkout after being denied permission to request clarifications on the Defence Minister’s statement. Besides, the Congress members asserted that if they are not given clarifications, their attendance in the House is useless.

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha – Harivansh on Tuesday refused permission to opposition MPs to seek clarification on Rajnath Singh’s statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, citing that clarifications are not allowed on sensitive issues.

Besides, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched active combat patrols over Arunachal Pradesh after detecting “enhanced Chinese air activity”. As per top sources, the IAF troops had launched air patrols after spotting Chinese jets flying close to the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.