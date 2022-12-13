Punyo Rika From Arunachal Pradesh Commissioned As Lieutenant In Indian Army 

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment, Punyo Rika from Arunachal Pradesh was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. This announcement was made during the graduation day ceremony held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Uttarakhand on December 10.

Rika, who hails from Siro hamlet in the Lower Subansiri district, is the first one from his family to earn this remarkable feat. He pursued his education at the Sainik School in Punglwa of Nagaland.

Speaking to a local daily, the officer hoped that the accomplishment would push others to try their luck and join the armed forces to serve the nation.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu wrote “No one is luckier than those who get an opportunity to serve the motherland in uniform! We’re proud of Punyo Rika from our state who has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in Army. May you always be high in spirit, confidence, valour to serve Maa Bharti. Blessings! Jai Hind!”