Sikkim BJP President – DB Chauhan Resigns 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

After serving two successive terms as a President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim – DB Chauhan has tendered resignation from the concerned post on Tuesday.

This announcement came in public notice after DB Chauhan himself posted the resignation letter on Facebook.

“I have tendered my resignation from the post of BJP Sikkim State President. My sincere gratitude towards my party high command, State Unit co-workers, friends and well wishers for their guidance, advice and cooperation throughout the tenure, which helped me to carry on my responsibilities as State President for the last seven years,” he wrote.

Following his resignation, the quest for the next president has already begun in Sikkim. Besides, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has commenced its 50-days-long poll campaign for the forthcoming general election, scheduled to be held from March-April 2024.

Ganesh Rai’s Sikkim Sudhar Yatra and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is also likely to start its election campaign from January 2023.