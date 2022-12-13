Spanish Professor Adopts Abandoned Girl Child From Assam

NET Web Desk

Abandoned at birth by her biological parents, a two-year-old child from a remote location in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has been adopted by a Spanish professor on Tuesday.

Maria Emngal Rams arrived at Dhansiri town on Tuesday morning and attained custody of the minor after spending more than two months for paperwork and other formalities.

According to the founder member of ‘Mission Concern’ – Sanju Bora, “The adoption process was done through CARA and after approving and verifying all documents, we handed the child to her new mother at a function in Karbi Anglong district.”

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) is a statutory body of the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

He remarked that the child was brought to Mission Concern, two years ago in a serious condition. She was abandoned by the roadside and ants had bitten through her flesh severely.

Besides, the minor received medical treatment and care under the supervision of Ambika, whom the children at the center fondly refer to as ‘Maa’ (mother).

“My gratitude to the people like Maria. A child who was left to die by the roadside at one time will now be a citizen of Spain thanks to such benevolent people,” stated Ambika.

“The infant returned from the brink of death and grew into a healthy child,” added the official.

Bora said foreigners do not hesitate to adopt children having disabilities or previous medical conditions.

“Maria arrived with her sister Sonia and a translator Jamal Mursen and has now taken custody of the child. We organised a small function on the occasion in our center, which was attended by the top brass of the district civil and police administration,” he said.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP) – Sanjib Kumar Saikia and extra assistant commissioner – Nupur Bora formally handed the adoption papers to Maria Rams.