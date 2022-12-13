Statues Of Prominent Yogic Practitioners Consecrated At Sikkim-Based Monastery

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Statues of Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal, Ngadag Sempa Chempo Phuntsok Rigdzin and Kathog Rigdzin Kuntu Zangpo, consecrated at Durdul Chorten of Pema Choeling Manilakhang.

The construction of this effigy was sponsored by former Gangtok MLA – Pintso Chopel Lepcha, which has been completed within 6 months. These sculptors have been brought from Bhutan.

Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal was the great yogic practitioner. He was one of three prominent Tibetan Masters who consecrated the first Chögyal or Dharmaraja of Sikkim.

Very few are aware that Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal was the key individual who started practicing Sangchoe (the offering of a mountain of smoke) is also called Riwo Sangcho (Sang Offering).

According to the President of Manillakhang Managing Committee – Pema Choeling Manilakhang was built in 2002.

To take darshan of the three monk devotees, one needs to travel in either Nepal or Yuksam. But for the first time, this is being installed in the Manilakhang which is a great opportunity for devotees.

Cho Naksuka, one of the monks who performed the consecration ritual today shared “it is very rare that these statues are consecrated in any monasteries. Very few are aware regarding his practice of Riwo Sangcho (Sang Offering) which was introduced by Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal in the 17th century.

“It is believed that Sangcho is an effective practice to purify our karma as well as environment. Besides, it is also effective in repaying karmic debts, clearing obstacles and increasing auspiciousness, harmony and peace,” asserted Cho Naksuka.