Symposium On ‘Pedagogies & Use of Technologies For Transformative Higher Education’ Kicks Off In Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

The AIU East Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet 2022-23 themed on ‘Pedagogies and Use of Technologies for Transformative Higher Education’, hosted by the ICFAI University, was inaugurated at Gangtok on Tuesday.

Organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) – an apex body of Higher Education in the country, the inaugural ceremony of the two-daylong meet was chaired by Governor – Ganga Prasad as the chief guest. While, the Minister for Education – Kunga Nima Lepcha attended the event as its guest of honour.

The programme was attended by the Chancellor of ICFAI University – Professor R.P. Kaushik, President of AIU – Prof. Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor (VC) of ICFAI University – Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, and Secretary General of AIU – Dr. Pankaj Mittal, along with VCs of various Indian Universities, officials from apex bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other academicians.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor touched upon the post-COVID scenario and highlighted the importance of adopting new technologies in the education system and how the future of the nation depends on the quality of education being imparted to students.

“The need for improving the quality of education using technology is of utmost importance in today’s world,” he added.

Besides, the Minister for Education praised the ICFAI University in Sikkim for hosting the meet that will play a crucial role in shaping the Indian higher education system.

He expressed confidence that the meet will be fruitful and urged all to share their experiences in order to bring about valuable and extensive exchange of knowledge and information that shall be implemented in shaping the youths.

The Chancellor of ICFAI University – Prof. R.P. Kaushik, in his special address, shared the need for interactive sessions among the teaching faculty to achieve a better understanding of the teaching-learning techniques for holistic development of the students.

Addressing the event, the AIU President – Prof. Suranjan Das, spoke about the importance of the meet as it proposes to address various challenges in the realm of pedagogy.

He also talked about the modifications in the education system post-COVID and it’s shift from informative curriculum to transformative curriculum.

“The need for pedagogy revolution to improve the teaching learning process has become a necessity,” he added.

Similarly, the Secretary General of AIU emphasized on finding new answers to old teaching methods with blended education like Artificial Intelligence (AI) for personalized learning and added that new pedagogies are the tools required to improve the teaching and learning process.

During the occasion, the University News Issue of AIU – the only journal catering to higher education, was released by the chief guest.

Subsequently, the Founder and Vice Chancellor of the Global Open University in Nagaland – Dr. Priya Ranjan, presented his book, ‘Sikkim Past, Present, Future’ and another book on the biodata of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu to the chief guest and the guest of honour.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were also conferred to AIU President – Prof. Suranjan Das, and AIU Secretary General – Dr. Pankaj Mittal.