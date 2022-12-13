Tripura: BAHC To Celebrate “Mahan Vijay Diwas” In Agartala On December 16

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2022: Commemorating the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission (BAHC) in Agartala will celebrate “Mahan Vijay Diwas” on December 16.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of BAHC in Agartala, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said that the “Mahan Vijay Diwas” will be celebrated in Tripura’s capital city on December 16 next with a host of colourful events.

“On the morning of December 16 next, the national flag of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh will be hoisted at 8 AM followed by offering floral tribute to the portrait of Bangladesh’s father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and singing of national anthem ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ (My Golden Bengal). Thereafter, the words of Bangladesh Prime Minister, President, Foreign Affairs minister, etc. will be read”, he added.

He also said that the personalities who contributed during the Liberation War of Bangladesh will also be remembered on December 16 next. Following this, BAHC officials will also pay homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs at the premises of Albert Ekka Park here in Agartala city.

Speaking to reporters, the Assistant High Commissioner – Arif Mohammad asserted “In the second phase of the day’s celebration, a discussion and cultural evening programme will be held in the premises of BAHC where Tripura Legislative Assembly’s Speaker and MLA Ratan Chakraborty will remain present as the chief guest. In this programme, various personalities who have contributed to the Liberation war will also be felicitated. Thereafter, artists from Bangladesh and Tripura will perform.”

The First Secretary of the Commission Md Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and First Secretary Md. Al Amin also attended the press meet.