Tripura TMC To Immobilize Administration, If BJP-Led Government Fails To Meet Demands Of STGT Job Aspirants

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2022: Newly nominated president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress (TMC), Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday claimed that the party led by its Supremo Mamata Banerjee will be immobilizing the administration in January, 2023 if the government fail to resolve the problem of retrenched 10,323 teachers and STGT job aspirants within December, 2022.

In a press conference at Pradesh TMC headquarters here in Agartala city, party’s state president Biswas said that the previous CPIM-led Left Front government promised to solve the problem of sacked 10,323 teachers, but they failed to do so.

Thereafter, NEDA convenor and incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former BJP national president and present Home minister Amit Shah made firm commitment to solve the troubles faced by terminated 10,323 teachers after forming government in Tripura. Over four and half years passed off, the BJP-led government failed to resolve 10,323 teachers, he added.

Biswas said “The terminated teachers gave deputations to the Civil Secretariat for their solution, but everything went in vain. Rather police resorted to lathi-charge, firing of tear gas, etc. And now, STGT job aspirants have been seeking recruitment after qualifying the selection test for the past two years. Here also, police resorted to lathi-charge leaving over 50 injured on Monday last when the aspirants were holding a protest in front of the Education Minister’s residence here in Agartala city.”

Seeing this brutal role towards job aspirants, TMC state in-charge Rajib Banerjee went to IGM hospital on Monday last. He promised the aspirants to provide them legal assistance.

Tripura Pradesh TMC president also said that the party leaders and workers will remain busy till December 22 next for holding extended meetings in formation of different committees and cells. Thereafter, blankets will be distributed throughout the state among the poor, needy and distressed people.

“In the meantime, if the government fails to resolve the problems of sacked 10,323 teachers and recruit all the qualified STGT job aspirants, then TMC will initiate movement to immobilize the government in January, 2023. Not only this, the BJP-backed miscreants popularly known as ‘Bike Bahini’ (Army of motorcycles) will also be suppressed”, Biswas told reporters.

Speaking to media personnel, AITC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev claimed that the people of Tripura have no confidence in the state police and Chief Minister. “The matter of resorting to lathi-charge upon job aspirants including pregnant women and kidney patients will be raised in different forums. Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit Tripura on December 18 or 19 next will also have to reply to the queries of common masses”, she added.

Earlier in the press conference, former secretary of Tripura’s Mahila Congress Madhuri Chakma and social worker Milton Chakma along with electorates of 105 families of Shilachari area under Gomati district joined Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.