Tripura’s Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb Draws Attention Of Jyotiraditya M Scindia To Start Second Airport In Unakoti district

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 13, 2022: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday drew the attention of the union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia for expediting the works to start Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district.

Tripura’s Rajya Sabha MP Deb raised this query in the Parliament on Monday during its winter session.

Kailashahar airport is located 136 KMs away from Agartala city and this airport has remained defunct since 1991. It is one of the oldest airports which came into existence with a small runway in 1950, two years after the formation of East Pakistan (present Bangladesh).

It is worthy to mention here that Biplab Kumar Deb, during his tenure as Chief Minister, took the initiative to arrange the proposed land for the construction of this airport. If this airport becomes operational, the entire North Eastern region including Tripura will be particularly benefited.

In response to the query of MP Deb on Monday, union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said that he would soon inform about the progress of the construction of this airport.

According to Delhi sources, he assured Biplab Kumar Deb to initiate its work by taking the necessary measures soon, in the middle of the session, after inquiring about its progress.

It may be noted that despite the long-standing demand, the airport was not possible to open due to lack of sincerity in the past. But soon after Biplab Kumar Deb took charge as the Chief Minister, he took a joint initiative to start the airport. All kinds of assistance including settlement of the said land is extended for this by the state government. He has repeatedly drawn the attention of the concerned ministry in Delhi.

The MBB Airport in Agartala has been upgraded to a full service airport in the North Eastern Region due to the efforts of former CM Deb. Although the process was claimed to have started during the Left, progress came only after Biplab Kumar Deb took over as Chief Minister. With the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this airport finally became a reality.

However, Deb, who was keen on state acquisitions during his tenure as Chief Minister, continues to raise one demand after another even after assuming charge as an MP. But with the opening of this airport, Tripura will benefit a large part of the Northeast region after all.

He hoped that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sincere vision for the development of the North East and the concerted efforts of Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the airport would be operational soon.

According to a press communique from PIB, union minister of state General Dr VK Singh (Retd) informed that the Kailashahar Airport has been earmarked for starting operation under RCS UDAN. AAI has spent more than Rs. 2 crores for the renovation of the existing Terminal Building which is presently being used for Helicopter operation during VIP movements. The existing runway Length of 800 meters is not suitable for fixed-wing aircraft operation.

Accordingly, AAI has projected a land requirement of 52 acres for the extension of the runway from 800 meters to 1200 meters and 17 acres for the cityside development of the Airport for the operation of ATR-type Aircraft, MoS Dr Singh reads.