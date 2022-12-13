Week-Long Exhibition Of Self-Help Groups (SHG) Products Begins In Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

A week long Exhibition-cum-Sale of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under DAY-NULM (Dindayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission) kicks off at Gangtok, MG Marg and Namchi.

The Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) – Tshering Palden Bhutia attended the event as Chief Guest.

He was accompanied by the Executive Counsellor of GMC – Sundeep Malu, Counsellor of GMC – Diki Lamu Lepcha, Senior Bazar Officer of GMC – Ram Tamang.

The exhibition is conducted annually to encourage income generation for the various participating SHGs.

Funded through DAY-NULM – a centrally-sponsored scheme, the exhibition is an effort to boost sales of locally-made products. It aims to train members from different SHGs and provide grants for their future endeavours.

The total number of 29 SHGs are participating in the week long exhibition programme, where 21 groups have exhibited their products in Gangtok. While, the remaining 8 SHGs have displayed their products at Namchi.