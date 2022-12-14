Arunachal Pradesh: RSS Chief Unveils Exhibition On Unsung Heroes Of Freedom Struggle

NET Web Desk

The Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) – Mohan Bhagwat, inaugurated an exhibition on brave martyrs of the 1962 Sino-India War and freedom warriors of Arunachal Pradesh at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan in Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat on December 12, 2022.

The exhibition is a collection of gallant stories about the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought tenaciously during the 1962 Sino-India War in Arunachal Pradesh. All the write-ups are compiled and presented by Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao VM (Rtd).

The exhibition also features one Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra recipients. It also featured a few unsung heroes conferred by the local populace and enemy forces.

Besides, the exhibition also displayed the stories of valiant heroes of Arunachal who fought anti-national elements in faraway Jammu and Kashmir. A few of them were martyred and awarded gallantry awards like Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Sena Medal, etc.

Numerous dignitaries, officials, and locals attended the inaugural ceremony. Such exhibitions and awareness events, are scheduled to be conducted in other locations.

Dr. Bhagwat arrived at Pasighat on a four-day visit. He was accompanied by the RSS Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini Sadasya Mananiya V Bhagaiah and Arunachal Pradesh Prant Karyavah – Nido Sakter.