Assam CM Launches ‘Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme’; Intends To Support 17 Lakh Women 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to provide economic & nutritional security to underprivileged, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually launched the ‘Orunodoi 2.0’ Scheme from Assam House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“This scheme aims to help 17 lakh women in Assam. Under this scheme, women will receive Rs 1,250 in their bank account every month,” Sarma said.

As part of the state government’s assistance to the underprivileged, this transformative programme will provide financial support to nearly 10.50 lakh new beneficiaries. The scheme will help to eradicate poverty & ensure socio-economic development of financially-vulnerable families.

It will turn into the largest DBT project in Assam history, with a total beneficiary population of 27 lakhs.

During the launch of the scheme, Sarma asserted that the Assam CM aims to cover 35 lakh beneficiaries through the Orunodoi scheme. While, the previous scheme excluded approximately 2 lakh 75 thousand individuals.

The CM further mentioned that the scheme will include disabled and transgender people. He further indicated that all beneficiaries of the Deen Dayal Dibyangan Pension Scheme and the Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme would be absorbed into Orunodoi Scheme, beginning from April 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Taking forward our commitment to providing economic & nutritional security to women by this transformative program glad to have launched Orunodoi 2.0 virtually today from Delhi. Under this, 10.50 lakh new beneficiaries will receive financial aid as part of Govt support to needy. One of the ‘foremost beads’ among Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala announced in State Budget 2020-21, Orunodoi has brought a ray of hope for lakhs of families. I’m sure Orunodoi 2.0 will help eradicate poverty & ensure socio-economic welfare of financially-vulnerable families.”