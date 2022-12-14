Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 14.1 Crores Seized From Guwahati; 1 Held

NET Web Desk

Drugs worth of Rs 14.1 crores were seized from an ambulance in Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday, and one person was arrested for the possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the Manipur-registered ambulance at the parking of an apartment in Hengerabari area.

The Joint Commissioner of Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta asserted that “On a thorough search of the vehicle, we found 50,000 yaba tablets and 200 grams of heroin. The value of the drugs would be around Rs 14.1 crore.”

Mahanta claimed that this was the first time contraband substances were being trafficked on an ambulance, which managed to cross several police checkpoints.

Identified as Mirajul Ali of Rajabala in Meghalaya, the offender was arrested for his alleged role in trafficking the drugs. The haul was coming from Manipur enroute to Bangladesh via Meghalaya.

“The consignment, which was supposed to be sent to Bangladesh via Meghalaya, belonged to an inter-state drug cartel. We have intensified our operations to nab the other persons involved in the network,” he added.