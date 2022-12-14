Assam: Heroin Worth Over 2 Kg Seized From Karimganj; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police has seized over 2 kg heroin packed in 131 soap cases and 50,000 YABA tablets from Karimganj.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Kontakcherra; and apprehended two accused for the possession.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team. “#AssamAgainstDrugs @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Kontakcherra and seized 2.01 kg Heroin packed in 131 soap cases and 50,000 YABA tablets. Also apprehended two accused in the operation. Bravo! Keep up the excellent work @assampolice.” he wrote.