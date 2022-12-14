Manipur CM Graces ‘State-Level Barak Festival 2022’; Effort To Promote Ecotourism & Conserve Barak River 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh graced the third edition of ‘State Level Barak Festival 2022’ at Sanyi Dahrii Sports Complex, Khabung Karong in Senapati district on Wednesday.

Celebrated under the motto, “Save mother Earth”, the festival aims to generate awareness on the deep connection among the water bodies with the rich culture and traditions of Manipur.

It aims to promote ecotourism, highlighting the significance and the need to conserve the Barak River for sustaining humanity and ecology for the future generations.

The effort has been organized in line with PM Modi’s statement that India is the best instance of development along with environmental conservation. It will play a crucial role in fostering sustainable growth at Senapati district.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM noted “Immensely happy to attend the State Level Barak festival 2022 at Sanyi Dahrii Sports Complex, Khabung Karong in Senapati district today. The festival celebrates the deep connection among rivers, lakes, and water bodies with the culture and traditions of Manipur. The festival is held to promote ecotourism, highlighting the significance and the need to restore and conserve the Barak River for sustaining humanity and ecology for the present and future generations.”

The festival is held to promote ecotourism, highlighting the significance and the need to restore and conserve the Barak River for sustaining humanity and ecology for the present and future generations. pic.twitter.com/Xf2aFRCEll — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 14, 2022

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, the Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Power – Th Biswajit asserted “Barak River must be well preserved and maintained for it sustains not only human beings but also a plethora of flora and fauna.”

He mentioned that eco-tourism can be an effective medium for highlighting the significance of Barak River.