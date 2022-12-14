Meghalaya Government Inks MoU For ‘FIRST Cancer Care’ Project

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Apollo Telehealth Networking Foundation, a healthcare firm with experience in telemedicine to aid in early detection and treatment of the disease across the state.

As per a report published by the ICMR-NCDIR on 2021, Meghalaya is ranked second in the nation, in accordance with cancer prevalence among men and eleventh among women.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma, officials of the Apollo Telehealth Foundation and the World Economic Forum.

“Healthcare is something that the state has been facing as a challenge and a disease like cancer, incidentally, is also very high in the state. The FIRST Cancer Care project in Meghalaya is a first of its kind initiative in the entire country,” Sangma said.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution for Sustainable Transformation (FIRST) Cancer Care initiative explores how technological advances can revolutionize cancer care.

Besides, the centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution was launched in India by the World Economic Forum.

“With the involvement of partners like World Economic Forum and Apollo Healthcare, this will prove to be path-breaking for the rest of the nation,” Sangma said.

The National Health Mission (NHM) of Meghalaya asserted that the objectives, project plan and strategy of the First Cancer Care Pilot Project were discussed by stakeholders.

Screening diagnosis and treatment will be carried out at a special clinic set up with a pathology lab at the Civil Hospital Shillong in East Khasi Hills district.

A senior health official informed PTI that the district currently ranks top across the nation in Oesophagus, Larynx, Tongue, Mouth, Hypo-Pharynx and Oropharynx cancer.

The state also has the highest rate of tobacco-related cancers with 70.4 per cent in males and 46.5 in females, he added.