Mizoram Governor Accepts Resignation Tendered By Minister – Dr. K. Beichhua

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, has accepted the resignation tendered by the Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator – Dr. K. Beichhua.

As per DIPR report, the Mizoram Governor accepted the resignation of Dr. Beichhua, and allocated the Department of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs; Excise & Narcotics; Sericulture; Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) to the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Beichhua noted that he was asked to resign by Zoramthanga from his ministry as the CM intends to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president – Vanlalhmuaka asserted that Beichhua might join the saffron party ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.