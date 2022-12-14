Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Governor Accepts Resignation Tendered By Minister – Dr. K. Beichhua

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, has accepted the resignation tendered by the Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator – Dr. K. Beichhua.

As per DIPR report, the Mizoram Governor accepted the resignation of Dr. Beichhua, and allocated the Department of Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs; Excise & Narcotics; Sericulture; Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) to the Chief Minister – Zoramthanga.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Beichhua noted that he was asked to resign by Zoramthanga from his ministry as the CM intends to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president – Vanlalhmuaka asserted that Beichhua might join the saffron party ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News